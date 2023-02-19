Pueblo East wins another wrestling state championship
The Pueblo East boys wrestling team won back to back state championships in wrestling. The East Eagles won the Class 4A state championship on Saturday night at Ball Arena in Denver.
The Pueblo East boys wrestling team won back to back state championships in wrestling. The East Eagles won the Class 4A state championship on Saturday night at Ball Arena in Denver.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.