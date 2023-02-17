Shannan Lane wins her 300th career game
Pueblo South boys basketball coach Shannan Lane won her 300th career game on Friday night. As the Colts defeated Pueblo Central 89-67.
Pueblo South boys basketball coach Shannan Lane won her 300th career game on Friday night. As the Colts defeated Pueblo Central 89-67.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.