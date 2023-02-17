New CDC study amongst teenage girls shows increased feelings of sadness and hopelessness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a new study conducted by the CDC, there are record high levels of feelings of sadness and acts of violence amongst teenage girls.

In the report, the authors stated teens might have been affected by spending time out of school and the disruptions to daily life due to the pandemic.

The report analyzes health and behavior trends among U.S. high school students.

In the federal report published Monday, nearly 3 in 5, or 57% of girls reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless in 2021. This is up from 36% in 2011 and the highest levels seen in the past decade. One third of them also said they had seriously considered attempting suicide.

There has also been an increase in teen girls saying they had experienced sexual violence in the past year.

By comparison, teen boys also saw an increase, but from 21% in 2011 to 29% in 2021.

According to CDC Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director for Program and Science Dr. Debra Houry, over the past decade, teens have experienced dramatic increases in experiences of violence and poor mental health and suicide risk.

Kathleen Ethier, Director of the CDC's Division of Adolescent and School Health, says schools can help manage the crisis by training teachers so they can help manage health problems they see among students and bringing mentors into schools.

Additionally, Ethier says students should receive quality health education to understand sexual consent, managing emotions, and communication. She states research has shown that schools that implement these programs see significant benefits for their students, and addresses many of the concerning trends seen in this data.

In Colorado, the Behavioral Health and Human Services committee recently passed a bill to conduct mental health screenings in schools for 6th through 12th graders.

Also, schools across the nation are considering changing start times to improve health and productivity as a way to help. School District 20 is one example of that, announcing recently they would be changing the district's start and end times beginning in 2024.

However, the report does indicate several areas of adolescent health that improved over the past 10 years. Including a decrease of risky sexual behavior, misuse of prescription opioids, and alcohol use.