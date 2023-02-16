14-year-old Florida boy runs in honor of fallen Fountain Officer Julian Becerra

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (KRDO) -- A 14-year-old in Florida continues his goal of remembering fallen officers by honoring Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra, who died after falling from a bridge while trying to detain suspects, through a one-mile run.

Zechariah Cartledge, 14, ran one tribute mile for Ofc. Becerra in Winter Springs, Florida for his nonprofit Running 4 Heroes. He's been on this mission since he was nine.

The run to honor Becerra marks more than 1,350 miles Zechariah has run as a part of his nonprofit since its formation in 2019. Zechariah's father said that his son's dedication and resolve are still just as strong as it was a few years ago.

"I've always asked him, 'when you go and run the same track that many times, that many miles, you know, after a while it has to get old,'" said Zechariah's father Chad Cartledge. "And his response is, 'but every mile it's for a different family. So a different community is seeing this for the first time. A different family is being touched for the first time.'"

Zechariah ran the mile in honor of Officer Becerra Wednesday night at his middle school track.

"I'll be honest, I was like a lot of people," said Chad, "I thought once he started doing this, he would realize it's a lot of miles and would get burned out and would ask to stop."

However, despite his academic commitments and jazz band practice, he makes time to remember the first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Following every tribute run, Zechariah ships the flag he ran with to the family of the fallen officer he is honoring.

Zechariah's father said they have already shipped Officer Becerra's flag, and it is scheduled to arrive to the Woodland Park Police chief tomorrow.

"This one's actually a little unique in that the Chief of the Woodland Police Department, he actually was our hometown police chief here in Winter Springs, Florida, up until last year," said Chad. "So we have a very good relationship already with him, and he's already agreed to be the one to deliver the flag on our behalf."

In addition to the flag delivery, Zechariah started a two-week-long fundraiser for the family.

You can donate by clicking the link here. 100% of the proceeds go to the Becerras.