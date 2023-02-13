Skip to Content
Escaped inmate from Cañon City Complex back in custody

Richmond T. Johnson
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An inmate at the Cañon City Complex is back in custody after escaping Sunday night.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, minimum security inmate Richmond T. Johnson escaped from the Arrowhead Correctional Center on the East Canon Complex. 

He was seen walking in a field off Mackenzie Rd. near the prison complex at 8:24 p.m.

The Cañon City Search Team was activated and the Office of the Inspector General responded to the incident.

At 11:39 p.m., the DOC said Johnson was found and back in custody.

According to the DOC, Johnson's serving a two-year sentence for vehicular eluding with bodily injury.

