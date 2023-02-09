Fatal crash shuts down Hwy 24 near Calhan

Black ice could be to blame for a deadly crash Thursday evening in eastern El Paso County.

It happened just after 6:30 along Highway 24, about two miles west of Calhan.

A witness told the state patrol a pickup pulling a trailer hit a patch of ice and slid into the opposite lane where it hit a small sedan, but troopers are still investigating to confirm if that's what happened.

The man driving the pickup died at the scene.

Another adult and two children riding in the pickup also went to the hospital by ground ambulance.

The pickup has license plates from Arizona.

The driver of the smaller car, a 48 year old woman, was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The entire stretch of the highway was shut down while crews cleaned up the scene.