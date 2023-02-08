Pueblo Amtrak train station design moving forward

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During Monday's work session, Pueblo City Council listened to a presentation on the proposed Pueblo Amtrak Station design and engineering. The presentation showed what the potential station would look like.

The project would create a Front Range rail service that'd run from Fort Collins to Pueblo and expand on Amtrak's current long-distance southwest chief line, possibly connecting La Junta to Pueblo and Colorado Springs.

City council member Dennis Flores said there is still a lot of work to be done but is proud of the progress on this project.

"We're far ahead of all the other cities along the front range. It just happened, started earlier than everyone else. They're still trying to figure out even where these places would be along the front range, said Flores"

This project has been in the works since voters approved it in 2016. One Pueblo resident told KRDO that he's excited to finally see it come to life.

"I'm glad they're starting to do it and talking about it again, I did vote for it in 2016, so I hope they carry through this time," said Ron Polchak, Pueblo resident.

Polchack said it'll be nice not having to always drive to get around the Front Range.

"I can't drive that long. I have been having trouble with my legs. I really can't sit in the car and drive on an Amtrak and I just lay back and that's no problem then," said Polchack.

According to the design team, the presentation shown to the city of Pueblo on Monday was only 10% of the design. The design team is now moving into the next stage. They're hoping they will have 30% of the design done soon.