Pueblo County foster mother testifies in ex-boyfriend’s murder trial for 14-month-old’s death

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The star witness in the murder trial of a Pueblo County man accused of killing a toddler testified about the several apparent injuries to one of her own foster children days and weeks preceding his death.

Ramondo Jones, 38, is accused of killing 14-month-old foster child Aiden Seeley back in 2020.

Dacey Spinuzzi, Aiden's foster mother and the ex-girlfriend of Jones, was called to the stand by the prosecution on Tuesday. She previously pleaded guilty to accessory to first-degree murder in connection to Seeley's death.

When she pleaded guilty, Spinuzzi told a judge she lied to authorities about the circumstances surrounding Seeley's injuries in order to protect her then-boyfriend.

On Tuesday, the foster mother testified she would leave Aiden and four other children at her Pueblo West home in the care of Jones when she left for work. Jones was not certified to care for foster children through Pueblo County's Department of Human Services.

When Spinuzzi returned from work, she'd noticed new injuries on the children.

From Aug. 2020 to Sep. 2020, Spinuzzi said Aiden showed bruising, a puffy face, injuries to his teeth, a potential concussion, and his left toenail was ripped off.

Spinuzzi told the jury that Jones would either say he didn't know where the injuries came from or would blame Aiden's siblings. Both Aiden's biological brother and sister were living in the Pueblo West home with Spinuzzi and Jones.

One Sep. evening, Spinuzzi says Jones grabbed Aiden's injured toe after the toddler was "whimpering."

Spinuzzi said her boyfriend at the time said "this kid just needs to shut the f*** up."

When Spinuzzi asked Jones why he would do that to the 14-month-old, she claims he said "I don't care how this litter mother-f***** feels."

On the day Aiden received fatal injuries in Sep. 2020, Spinuzzi testified that Ramondo Jones said "little mother-f*****, just shut up" before holding Aiden by the ankles and walking the toddler downstairs.

Moments later, Seeley's foster mother says Aiden was struggling to breathe. Aiden died from his injuries at a hospital days later.

During opening statements, the defense argued Spinuzzi is not a credible witness because her stories keep changing.

On Tuesday, the foster mother admitted to providing misleading information to DHS caseworkers and authorities about the children's injuries. When she was asked about these misleading statements outside the courtroom following her testimony, Spinuzzi declined to answer the questions and referred 13 Investigates to her attorney.

Spinuzzi is expected to take the stand again on Wednesday. The Defense for Ramondo Jones still needs to cross-examine Spinuzzi.

The foster mother's own sentencing hearing for her 2021 guilty plea is scheduled for later this month.