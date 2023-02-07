FTX founder heads to court after judge rejects bail request

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be in a New York courtroom Thursday for a bail-related hearing despite his lawyers claims that they’ve settled their differences with prosecutors. Manhattan federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan says he wants to know more about Bankman-Fried’s efforts to contact a likely trial witness against him. The judge said in a ruling last week that the note Bankman-Fried sent to the general counsel for FTX US seemed designed so they would “sing from the same hymn book.” Bankman-Fried has lived with his parents in Palo Alto, California, after pleading not guilty to criminal charges. An October trial is planned.

