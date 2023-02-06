Care and Share ‘Spread the Love’ peanut butter and jelly drive begins Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday kicks off the 'Spread the Love' peanut butter and jelly drive by Care and Share Food Bank.

Peanut butter is a protein rich, shelf stable ingredient to go with apples or vegetables for a healthy snack, or with jelly to make a sandwich. Next time you're at the grocery store, consider picking up a jar of each to donate to help a family in need.

"Care and Share serves 31 counties across Southern Colorado, essentially the Southern half of the state," Care and Share Chief Operating Officer Shannon Coker said. "The peanut butter and jelly that comes in will be given to all of our partners in that area. We work with almost 300 and last year we were able to reach 200,000 families."

Peanut butter is one of the most valuable and sought-after items collected for food banks. Right now, Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado needs as much peanut butter as they can get to help those families.

"If someone donates $17 we are able to acquire 12 jars of peanut butter for that donation," Coker said. "So you can give online or in person."

Due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's an ingredient that has risen significantly in the last few years.

"With everything that has gone on in the last few years we're seeing more and more people who need our help temporarily to continue to get by," Coker said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for peanut butter are 67.67% higher in 2022 versus 2004. Which is a $1.68 difference in value.

"We know that so many of our neighbors are struggling with putting food on the table," Coker said. "We're mindful of that and that so many of our neighbors have to stretch their food budgets even further causing them to go to a food pantry which they may not have had to do that in the past."

According to Fortune, the cost of a 16-ounce jar of Jif creamy peanut butter was $2.23 in January 2020. Now that same jar costs $3.18 on average in July 2022.

"Us continuing to do our mission of securing as much food as we can, and in this case looking to the community to help us secure peanut butter and jelly, will help us allow those families to stretch that food budget a little further," Coker said.

According to the nonprofit Denver Health Medical Plan and Health and Nutrition Expert Joy Bauer, peanut butter is rich in heart-healthy fats and is a good source of protein. A 2-tablespoon serving of peanut butter contains up to 8 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber. It also offers vitamins and minerals including the B Vitamin Niacin, Iron, Potassium, and Vitamin E.

The drive goes from Monday Feb. 6 through the 14. You can drop off peanut butter and jelly at a Care and Share Distribution Center or at any YMCA in El Paso or Pueblo Counties. You can also donate monetarily online.

"We're excited to be able to collect that and help our neighbors make sure they have that wonderful staple in their kitchen," Coker said.