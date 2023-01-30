Skip to Content
Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By RIO YAMAT and ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence. Benjamin Obadiah Foster was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery, and faced decades in prison. A plea deal allowed him to instead plead guilty in 2019 to felony and misdemeanor battery, and a judge sentenced him to between one and 2 1/2 years in a state prison. He spent 729 days in jail and was released from custody the day he was taken to prison.

