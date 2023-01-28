Pueblo County family still fighting for a stoplight despite CDOT’s recommendation

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--The one-year anniversary of a car crash that took away two children and their great-grandmother is approaching.

Trenton and Mckenzie Frazier, and their great-grandmother Ada Frazier were killed when the car they were in was hit by a truck as Ada Frazier attempted to make a turn on U.S. 50 at 36th Lane, near the Pueblo Aiport, on Feb. 15, 2022.

CAR FRASIER WAS DRIVING

The family of those victims told KRDO that they're still fighting for a stoplight to be installed on U.S. 50 and 36th Lane.

INTERSECTION THE FAMILY WANTS

"Will it solve every accident here? No. Unfortunately. But will it cut down the number of serious accidents at this intersection and within the quarter of a mile of this intersection? Yes, it will," said Chris Roberts, who lost his daughter Mckenzie in the crash.

CDOT presented a traffic study to the Pueblo County Board of Commissioners back in September 2022. They recommended an intersection conflict warning system for U.S. 50 and 36th lane because of the number of fatal accidents that occurred.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) told KRDO Friday that new system would blink and tell drivers when another car is waiting at the intersection.

As of now, there is just a stop sign with a blinking light.

STOP SIGN WITH BLINKING LIGHT

Bob Wilson, Statewide Communications Manager for CDOT, said they desire to start construction for the intersection conflict warning system this Summer assuming bid prices are within CDOT's budget.

Wilson said CDOT will be hosting an open forum to discuss the intersection conflict warning system. He said they will be meeting with a number of people and the impacted family, if possible.

The family told KRDO that they will not stop fighting until a stop light is installed at the intersection. They said they will not settle for a conflict warning system.

Wilson said Highway 96 and 36th Lane does not warrant a stoplight at this time.

CDOT said the open forum will take place sometime in March.