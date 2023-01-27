Major fuel transporting company shutdown causes gas delivery delays in Southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40% of gas statewide.

According to Groendyke Transport, a major gas trucking company, they travel to a fountain loading rack to get gas to Pueblo and Colorado Springs. They service more than 85 gas stations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo areas combined.

Officials with the company said they expect to see delays getting gas to other stations due to the shutdown of the Suncor refinery.

As of now, Groendyke drivers are having to travel to neighboring states such as New Mexico and Kansas or smaller racks in Denver to get fuel. These traveling times are making it harder to get back to Colorado Springs and Pueblo to make deliveries to gas stations.

Groendyke Transport wouldn't confirm what specific gas stations they deliver to.

Groendyke Transport also said drivers' productivity has been down because they have to travel so far to get fuel. Officials with the company said normally haul four to six loads of gas a day, but now they only haul one to two loads per day.

"It's really been kind of a drain on their productivity," said Matt Palmer, Communications and Brand Development Manager, at Groendyke Transport.

Groendyke Transport said they will continue to see reduced driver productivity and supply delivered to stations in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo until the Suncor refinery is back up and running due to travel times and wait time at loading racks.