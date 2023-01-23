Snowpack totals improving across the state of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Snowpack numbers are up statewide. Current numbers show its 130% above average.

The Pueblo Weather Forecast Office says they're cautiously optimistic. The numbers are promising right now, but it all depends on how things shape up come spring.

"We have seen improvement over the last couple of weeks with the snowpack in general," said Justin Louen with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Louen and the team in Pueblo track snowpack levels at the Rio Grande and Arkansas River Basins. The Rio Grande River Basin is trending 108% over normal, and the Arkansas River Basin is lagging behind a little bit at 83%.

"Both of those figures though are an improvement compared to the beginning of the month. We’ve had a good amount of snow over the last few weeks, particularly in the San Juan Mountains," said Louen.

Forty percent of the state is drought-free, which is a huge difference from last year when every part of Colorado was experiencing some form of drought.

This year, Southeast Colorado is seeing the worst drought.

"We are still contending with some drought conditions for sure, especially in the Arkansas Basin. Despite the decent monsoon precipitation we got over the summer leading into the winter, drought conditions did, unfortunately, kind of creep back into the Arkansas Basi, especially into the plains," said Louen.

While for the most part, snowpack levels are improving, Louen says we're still dealing with soil moisture deficits.

"That’s why our runoff projections are running slightly below what the current snowpack would indicate," said Louen.

Colorado has been in a La Nina pattern since September 2020, but climate experts say that pattern could shift as soon as this spring bringing more precipitation to Southern Colorado.