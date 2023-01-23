Boulder bear discovers wildlife cameras, poses for hundreds of photos

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A wildlife camera in Boulder County captured hundreds of bear selfies.

Of the 580 photos captured, officials with Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) said roughly 400 were photos of the bear peering into the camera.

Boulder OSMP

On Twitter, Boulder OSMP shared a few of the photos.

According to officials, OSMP has nine cameras across its 46,000-acre land system. The cameras are meant to help the department learn more about how local wildlife species use the landscape while minimizing staff presence in sensitive habitats.

“The motion-detecting cameras provide us a unique opportunity to learn more about how local species use the landscape around us while minimizing our presence in sensitive habitats,” said Will Keeley, senior wildlife ecologist for Open Space and Mountain Parks explained on the department's website. “These cameras play an important role in helping OSMP staff identify important wildlife areas. The information we collect from them is used to recommend habitat-protective measures to help protect sensitive natural areas.”

