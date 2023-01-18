Colorado Healing Fund announces new distribution partner and advisory committee

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) announced a new joint effort with Community Health Partnership (CHP) to create a dedicated “navigator” role to reach and assist Club Q victims.

The organization also announced the formation of its Club Q Advisory Committee – composed of LGBTQIA+ leaders, victim assistance experts, and community partners. According to the CHP, the committee will help with guidance on distributing the remaining funds to victims of the Club Q mass shooting.

"Their role is to help us with cultural competency, so we’re able to best serve the LGBTQ community and the folks who were directly impacted by the shooting. Also, just help to look and examine if there are any gaps that we aren’t thinking of as we’re going forward and planning long-term distribution," said Jordan Finegan with the Colorado Healing Fund.

In a press release, the healing fund said the “navigator” role, created in collaboration with Community Health Partnership in Colorado Springs and with initial funding from the Gill Foundation, is intended to respond to the unique needs and experiences of the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs. The navigator is meant to continue the work to fill critical gaps in victim support, particularly for those who may face additional trauma in interacting with law enforcement and navigating processes and forms that are not LGBTQIA+-inclusive.

The CHF said that the individual is a licensed professional counselor who is a trusted member of the LGBTQIA+ community in Colorado Springs. While other groups within the community have begun this important work, the navigator will supplement that work and coordinate directly with CHF to disburse funds to individuals impacted by the Club Q tragedy.

In the early stages of distribution, there was controversy over CHF taking an admin fee, but three organizations are helping underwrite that fee. So far, they've collected $2.1 million and distributed more than $450,000.

The CHF provided financial support to 81 individuals - $188,500 covered immediate expenses and $265,000 was distributed as cash disbursements to the five families of those killed and the 33 individuals injured during the shooting. Going forward, Colorado Health Partnership will also serve as a distribution partner for funds to victims.

Members of the Club Q Advisory Committee include: