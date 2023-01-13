Crash blocks part of southbound I-25 near Monument
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation reported a lane closure along I-25 in Monument due to a crash.
At 4:18 p.m. CDOT announced the left lane of southbound I-25 was closed between Exit 163: County Line Road and CO 105 (Woodmoor) at Mile Point 162.
