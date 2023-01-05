Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mercedes-Benz will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla. The German luxury automaker said at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas Thursday that it will start building the North American network this year at a total cost of just over 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion). The company said the network will have 400 charging stations with more than 2,500 high-power plugs when completed in six or seven years. Networks in Europe and China and other markets will follow. The full network will have more than 2,000 stations and over 10,000 plugs worldwide. The network will be open to all EV owners, but Mercedes owners will be able to reserve charging ports.

