India approves $2.3 billion to develop green hydrogen

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Marking its biggest effort yet to make India a global hub for production, use and export of hydrogen, the Indian federal government approved $2.3 billion funding with an aim to grow various segments of the green hydrogen sector in India. Green hydrogen is hydrogen that is produced through the electrolysis of water, powered by electricity generated from renewable sources of energy. Most of the world’s hydrogen is produced using fossil fuels, especially natural gas. By the end of this decade, India aims to establish a green hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 million metric tons, creating over half a million new jobs and reducing imports of oil and gas.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.