YWCA begins process to create new daycare center after receiving $1.5 million from bill 

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The YWCA women's shelter, which helps women across Pueblo who are fleeing toxic and abusive relationships every day, is in the process of creating a new daycare center after receiving funding from a bill.

Executive Director Maureen White explained for many women trying to get a job were having difficulty finding affordable healthcare.

"Being able to provide child care allows us to help them be able to move forward with the things that they need in their life," explained White

The organization decided to apply for money through both Senator Bennet and Hickenlooper's offices in August of 2022 to turn an old recreational pool into an affordable childcare center.

Soon-to-be renovated YWCA pool

The women's shelter has officially been granted $1.5 million from the Omnibus Spending Bill that was passed in December 2022. The money will help renovate the old space into an affordable childcare facility.

However, White said the renovations will cost $2 million. She and her team are hoping the remaining money will come from donors.

"We're really hoping it's going to allow people to have a safe place to bring their children, an affordable place to bring their children so that they can continue with employment, that they can do things such as going to school, new jobs," said White.

They're hoping to be able to keep the cost low for both clients and other residents seeking childcare in Pueblo. But, it will depend on income and the need. They said they plan to have the daycare hold up to 75 people.

"We're hoping to work with funders, various grant programs, so that we could keep these as low as possible. And working on trying to get the highest level of daycare accreditation so that we're able to also work with places such as the Department of Human Services to be able to be one of their voucher programs," said White.

The YWCA hopes to have blueprints by March. At this time, they don't know when they will be finished with the project.

To donate to this project, click here.