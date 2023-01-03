Tesla, Univar fall; InterDigital, Digital Realty Trust
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Tesla Inc., down $15.08 to $108.10.
The electric vehicle maker fell short of CEO Elon Musk’s pledge to grow the company’s sales by 50% in 2022.
Digital Realty Trust Inc., up $2.56 to $102.83.
The real estate investment trust focused on data centers named Matt Mercier as its new chief financial officer.
AmerisourceBergen Corp., down $1.42 to $164.29
The prescription drug distributor completed its buyout of PharmaLex Holding.
InterDigital Inc., up $6.74 to $56.22.
The wireless research and development company increased its stock buyback program to $400 million.
Devon Energy Corp., down $3.39 to $58.12.
U.S. crude oil prices slipped and weighed down energy stocks.
Newmont Corp., up $2.38 to $49.58.
The gold producer gained ground along with rising prices for the precious metal.
Univar Solutions Inc., down 36 cents to $31.44.
The specialty chemicals company confirmed that is has ended discussions with potential buyer Brenntag.
Linde Plc., down $7.83 to $318.35.
Russia reportedly froze nearly $500 million of the gas supplier’s assets.