The Old Colorado City Partnership holds free New Years Eve event ￼

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Saturday, The Old Colorado City Partnership (OCCP) is kicking off a New Years' Celebration to ring in the New Year in Old Colorado City.

Old Colorado City

The celebration will take place on Colbrunn Ct. under stylish overhead lighting that was re-designed several years ago to serve as a venue for special events.

The event will have a variety of activities including free drinks, smores,free dance lessons and more.

Officals with the OCCP said they hope this event brings people together.

"New Year's means definitely more than just a champagne toast. I think it means connecting with the community and looking back at the year and everything that everyone's done and reminiscing on that and just having a really good time and kind of ringing in the new year with the people that you're close with," said Lauren DeMarco, Events Coordinator for OCCP.

The OCCP told KRDO that local businesses in the area donated money to make this whole celebration possible.

TThe President of the OCCP said they expect around 200 people to come to the event.

The event will kick off at 9 P.M. on Saturday on Colbrunn Ct. in Old Colorado City.