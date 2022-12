By Jennifer Deaton and Tara John, CNN

Pelé, the Brazilian soccer legend who won three World Cups and became the sport’s first global icon, has died at the age of 82, according to a statement from his daughter Kely Nascimento on Instagram.

“Everything that we are, is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

This is a breaking story…

