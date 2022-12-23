Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 9:42 AM
Published 9:41 AM

Police investigate shooting that left two men dead in North Pueblo

MGN

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men dead on the north side of town. The shooting is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Thursday, officers were dispatched to a business for reported shots fired in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth St., just before 10:30 p.m.

At the scene, police said officers found two men dead in the area.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content