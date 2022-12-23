Police investigate shooting that left two men dead in North Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men dead on the north side of town. The shooting is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Thursday, officers were dispatched to a business for reported shots fired in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth St., just before 10:30 p.m.

At the scene, police said officers found two men dead in the area.

The shooting remains under investigation.