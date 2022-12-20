CSPD identifies victim in shooting at unlicensed nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner has identified the victim of a recent shooting at an unlicensed, after-hours nightclub in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Airport Rd. at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The location of the shooting is an unlicensed, after-hours nightclub, according to CSPD.

When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. One person was dead. That individual has been identified as 42-year-old Elijah Beatty of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said Beatty's death is the 51st homicide investigation in the city this year. At this time last year, there were 43.

If you were a witness to this shooting or have information about it, you are asked to contact CSPD.