Public asked to provide any security footage regarding homicide on Pueblo’s east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are asking the community for help in solving a homicide that happened on Pueblo's east side over the weekend.

On Dec. 18, officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 2000 block of E. 14th St. at 8:59 p.m. on reports of someone not breathing.

According to police, the male victim did not survive. Investigators did not specify his age.

The PPD said detectives believe his death was a "homicidal action."

Now, the department is asking anyone who lives around E. 14th St. and Troy Ave. who have surveillance systems on their property or business to check their footage for any suspicious persons or vehicles. This would be between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Dec. 18.

At this time, the PPD said there aren't any descriptions to provide of the suspect or persons of interest.

However, investigators said someone involved might've been sprayed with OC Spray, known as mace, Sunday around 8 p.m. Anyone with information regarding that is asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department.

To provide a tip, contact Detective Joe. Cardona at 719-553-3385. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or click here.