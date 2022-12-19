Skip to Content
Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued for Pueblo through Dec. 26

Snow in Pueblo, Dec. 10, 2021
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo of Mayor issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City Monday.

According to a press release, the Ordinance went into effect Monday, at 5 p.m. and will end on Monday, Dec. 26 at 7 a.m.

This ordinance allows Pueblo churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions to utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for people in need.

According to the National Weather Service, extremely cold temperatures are headed for Southern Colorado beginning Wednesday night through Friday. There will be wind chills as cold as 50 below zero, which is life-threatening to anyone caught in the storm.

For more information on cold weather safety, click here.

