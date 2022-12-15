Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes

A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance. Local officials said eight to 12 coyotes inhabit Nahant. That’s a densely settled town of about 3,300 people on a peninsula north of Boston. The town administrator says the animals have killed pets, including three that were taken straight from leashes held by an owner. Town officials voted on Dec. 7 to enter into an agreement with U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to kill the coyotes using rifles.

