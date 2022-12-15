Skip to Content
Investigators need help identifying items found near skeletal remains in Rye

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying items that might be connected to skeletal remains found in rural Pueblo County.

The sheriff's office said these items were recently found near human remains in a remote area in Rye.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office is involved and assisting with identifying the remains. An investigation is ongoing.

Below is a look at the items found:

Anyone who recognizes these items or knows who they may belong to is asked to contact the PCSO Investigations at (719) 583-6400 or after hours call the non-emergent line at (719) 583-6250

