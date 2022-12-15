Hazmat Team responds to Colorado Springs middle school, students released early

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department Hazmat Team responded to a local middle school on reports of nearly a dozen students not feeling well.

According to the CSFD, crews responded to North Middle School to investigate a report of 11 students "mildly not feeling well."

CSFD said the students reported a "smell" in the classroom over two class periods. Those students were moved to the cafeteria and an investigation is underway.

At 10:43 a.m., CSFD said the Hazmat Team wasn't finding any obvious source of danger or substance.

At 11:32, District 11 announced the middle school was releasing students early while the fire department evacuated the cause of the strange smell.

According to CSFD, the Hazmat Team confirmed an elevated level of CO2 in one of the classrooms. The fire department wrote, "levels were within safe time waited average for 8 hours."

D11 said students and staff were safe and cleared by medical personnel.

This is a developing story.