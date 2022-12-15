Skip to Content
DMV not sending out vehicle registration reminders for January until the new year

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A reminder for Colorado drivers whose vehicle registration expires in January, those renewal reminders will not be mailed in December. Instead, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles said the reminders will begin being sent out on Jan. 3, 2023.

Additionally, February vehicle registration renewals reminder cards will be mailed on Jan. 6, 2023.

The DMV is reminding Coloradans to check when their vehicle registration expires and plan accordingly.

According to the DMV, this is due to programming updates that include the implementation of Keep Colorado Wild Pass.

The Keep Colorado Wild Pass is an optional way for Coloradans to support state parks by purchasing a low-cost annual pass when registering vehicles with the DMV.

Click here for more information on the pass.

The DMV also provides online tools to help Coloradans with vehicle registration, including registration renewals, first-time vehicle registration, and registration fees estimator

