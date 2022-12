Dodgers acquired J.P. Feyereisen from Rays for minor leaguer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired reliever J.P. Feyereisen from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league left-hander Jeff Belge. Feyereisen was designated for assignment Tuesday when the Rays finalized right-hander Zach Eflin’s $40 million, three-year contract. Feyereisen underwent right shoulder surgery on Dec. 7 for a cleanup of his rotator cuff and labrum, and he could miss most of the 2023 season. Feyereiser allowed one unearned run and seven hits in 24 1/3 innings over 22 appearances in 2022 before being shut down June 2 due to right shoulder impingement. Belge went 3-3 in 29 games for Class A Great Lakes,

