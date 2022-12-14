Diplomats: UN blocks Myanmar military from taking UN seat
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Two well-informed U.N. diplomats say a key U.N. committee has again blocked Myanmar’s military junta from taking the country’s seat at the United Nations. The diplomats say the General Assembly’s credentials committee met this week and deferred action on the junta’s request. The decision means that the Myanmar diplomat who was serving as the country’s ambassador at the United Nations when the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi nearly two years ago will remain on the job. The director of the London-based Myanmar Accountability Project says the deferral “has great diplomatic and symbolic significance, at a time when the illegal coup leaders are attempting to gain international recognition.”