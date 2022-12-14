Crash temporarily blocks all of northbound I-25 near Mesa Ridge Parkway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash forced all of northbound I-25 to close near Fountain.

The Colorado Department of Transportation first reported a crash blocking the right lane of northbound I-2 between US 85 and Exit 132: Mesa Ridge Parkway at 1:24 p.m.

At 2:19 p.m., CDOT reported all lanes were blocked, completely stopping traffic in that area.

By 2:29 p.m., crews had managed to open the right lane to traffic.

According to Colorado State Patrol, it was a single-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck. CSP said the trailer hit the guard rail and tipped off the highway. No injuries were reported.