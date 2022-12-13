Skip to Content
Published 3:46 PM

Tennessee deputy killed in crash

By Chuck Morris

    COLUMBIA, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Maury County deputy has died after being involved in a crash while working traffic on Highway 43 near Williamsport Pike, the sheriff’s department posted on social media.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said Reserve Deputy Brad Miller was involved in a motor vehicle crash while working traffic.

Miller, 68, had served in law enforcement for more than 19 years.

“Please keep Deputy Miller’s family and MCSD in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s department posted.

Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt also issued a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Reserve Deputy Brad Miller and his brothers and sisters in the Maury County Sheriff’s Department.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

