Police search for suspect seen starting fires on Pueblo’s southside

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a man suspected of starting two fires on Pueblo's southside over the weekend.

Saturday, Dec. 10, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to investigate a structure fire.

Police eventually determined a male was seen starting the fire and then leaving the area before first responders arrived.

Then, a short distance from the original fire, police said the suspect was seen starting a second fire.

According to police, the suspect is described as a male. He was last seen wearing a red brim cap underneath a dark-colored zip-up hoodie with the hood up, black pants, and black shoes with a backpack.

PPD

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pueblo Police Detective B. Colbert at 719-553-2478.