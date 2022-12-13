Skip to Content
Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that led to a victim's wallet being stolen in northeast Colorado Springs.

Monday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a "personal robbery" in the 3500 block of Austin Pkwy., just before 9:55 p.m.

During the investigation, police learned that a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint at an ATM machine. Police said the victim's wallet was stolen, which contained credit cards.

