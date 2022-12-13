Pikes Peak National Cemetery receives wreath donations for veterans thanks to Lockheed Martin

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs is one of more than 30 cemeteries across the US that's received wreath donations for veterans thanks to Lockheed Martin.

The aerospace company made a $240,000 donation to sponsor 16,000 veterans' wreaths for placement by Wreaths Across America (WAA) for the upcoming National Wreaths Across America Day, Sat. Dec. 17.

“Lockheed Martin has proudly supported Wreaths Across America for five years and its mission to remember, honor, and teach,” said Tiffany King, Manager of Social Impact at Lockheed Martin in a press release. “About one in five Lockheed Martin employees has served in uniform, and as a military spouse, I know that this partnership is personal to many of our colleagues. We are grateful for this solemn opportunity to honor all those who have served.

In addition to the donation, more than 1,000 Lockheed Martin employees plan to participate in the distribution of the wreaths at the 32 locations.

Two Colorado cemeteries will receive wreaths, Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs and Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.