Club Q survivors to testify in front of Congress to discuss the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ extremism in U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- Two survivors of a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub and a co-owner of the business are testifying in front of Congress Wednesday.

According to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Club Q co-owner Matthew Haynes and survivors Michael Anderson and James Slaugh will share their first-hand experience with the recent tragedy.

Sharing their stories will be to raise awareness and call to prevent a rise in extreme anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), a Chairwoman of the committee, said the hearing will also examine the "anti-LGBTQI+ policies advanced by Republican lawmakers and the proliferation of extreme anti-LGBTQI+ rhetoric are fueling a rise in violence against LGBTQI+ people in the United States."

“From Colorado Springs to my own district in New York City, communities across the country are facing a terrifying rise of anti-LGBTQI+ violence and extremism,” said Chairwoman Maloney in a statement online. “I am deeply grateful that survivors of these attacks are coming before my Committee to share their stories with the American people. Make no mistake, the rise in anti-LGBTQI+ extremism and the despicable policies that Republicans at every level of government are advancing to attack the health and safety of LGBTQI+ people are harming the LGBTQI+ community and contributing to tragedies like what we saw at Club Q. Next week, Republicans on my Committee and across the country will be forced to face the real-life impact of their dangerous agenda. I hope LGBTQI+ individuals across the country will see that Democrats in Congress are fighting for them and will continue to push for policies that protect and expand their ability to live authentically and safely.”

Also speaking will be Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign, Pulse nightclub shooting survivor Brandon Wolf, Policy Director Olivia Hunt with the National Center for Transgender Equality, CEO and Executive Director for Inside Out Youth Services in Colorado Springs Jessie Pocock, and Williams Institute Distinguished Senior Scholar for Public Policy Ilan Meyer.