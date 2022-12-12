Ethiopian professional runner Naomi Bogale walking again after Colorado car crash, just in time for Christmas

By Michael Abeyta

COLORADO (KCNC) — Naomi Bogale’s story is a story of faith, and could be a Christmas miracle. One year ago, she was a world class athlete training to take the running world by storm.

“I was dreaming to be world (a) record holder,” said Bogale.

She had just moved to Colorado from her home in Ethiopia to train, when her life was turned upside down. Seven months ago, she was on the way home from practice when the car she was riding in wrecked. Naomi suffered a broken back and a spinal cord injury. Naomi couldn’t move or feel her legs; The thing she relied on to make a living.

“All my body was paralyzed my legs nothing zero,” said Bogale.

Most people assumed her running career and livelihood were gone. Many assumed she would never walk again, and if she did, it would be a long journey.

“Doctors they said maybe in 2-3 years, that’s maybe,” said Bogale.

But Naomi has an enormous amount of faith. She had faith she could walk again, and has faith in her creator. One night she says her faith lifted her.

“I saw Jesus on my bed (in a) dream and God is taking my hands too, and Jesus has healed me,” Bogale said.

So, Naomi did what she does best; started working out. This time at the Craig Hospital physical therapy gym with a different focus.

“Before the accident means, you know, I worked hard as a professional runner to be a champion. Now, like a baby, I was thinking about just to walk,” said Bogale.

Soon she started to feel movement in her legs, then just in time for Christmas Naomi took her first steps.

“God is good. God is great,” said Naomi.

Just seven months after being completely paralyzed Naomi could walk with the aid of a walker. She gives all the credit for her recovery to God.

“I’m working hard but I do believe more in miracles. It’s miracle you know,” said Bogale. “The science doesn’t prove it (and) the doctors never imagined. Nobody can imagine.”

Naomi isn’t done. She says her goals are much bigger than just walking. She wants to run again, and she has faith it will happen.

“When he healed me, (is) when I walked again,” said Bogale. “And I can run again for sure.”

