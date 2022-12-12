Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 4:16 PM

‘Critical missing’ young girl who has medical condition reportedly ran away from hospital

By Jamarlo Phillips

Click here for updates on this story

    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — The Smyrna Police Department is searching for a missing girl who ran away from Ridgeview Institution.

Police said Kellie McDowell suffers from depression, and psychosis, and has had suicidal ideations.

McDowell is described as a white female, around 5-feet-7-inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes.

McDowell was last seen wearing green and maroon scrubs with grippy socks, police said.

If anyone has seen or know McDowell’s whereabouts call 911 or the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content