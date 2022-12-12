Court Records: Alamosa Bondsman charged with murder claims he was defending his partner’s life

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- New court records are shedding light on the death of Phil Lucero, shot by Alamosa bondsman Robert Thrash.

The court records show Robert Thrash told police he shot and killed Lucero, a fugitive he was attempting to bring into custody, because he was protecting his business partner, David Heinstein.

Following the incident, Thrash is now facing a first degree burglary charge and a second degree murder charge.

Thrash told police he and his business partner went to track down Lucero after he failed to appear in court on previous drug charges.

When they arrived at the home where Lucero was staying, Thrash told police he went to the front door, while Heinstein waited at the back in case Lucero fled.

Heinstein told police while he was waiting, he heard arguing and rushed inside. Inside, he said he found Lucero and Thrash in a physical altercation.

Heinstein said he got his gun out and told them to separate, but Lucero grabbed the gun from him and turned it on him, aiming it toward his face.

That's when Thrash told police, "he did shoot Phil as he believed Phil was going to shoot his partner."

According to the Alamosa Police Department, Lucero died from a gunshot wound.

Records show Heinstein was also shot at some point in the argument, but he is in stable condition.

Thrash is now in the Alamosa County Jail on a $750,000 cash bond.