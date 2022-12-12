Colorado Springs driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs driver was hospitalized with severe injuries following a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning.

At 2:24 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 2400 block of E. Pikes Peak Ave. for a single-vehicle traffic crash. At the scene, officers found an older model Ford truck with severe damage in a parking lot.

CSFD

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the driver was trapped inside the truck. After the first responders extracted the driver, they were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators report the driver was the only person inside the truck.

Due to the nature of the crash, CSPD said the Major Crash Team responded to further the investigation.

CSFD

According to CSPD, speed appears to be a factor in the crash. However, at this time, investigators said it's unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

