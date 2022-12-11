Iran’s currency falls further against the dollar amid unrest

CAIRO (AP) — Iran’s currency has reached its lowest value against the dollar with anti-government protests now in their third month. A breakdown in negotiations to restore Tehran’s nuclear deal has also hurt the value of the rial. Traders in Tehran exchanged the rial at around 370,000 to the dollar on Sunday, up from 368,000 on Thursday. Protesters have focused much of their anger on the country’s heavy-handed policing and the deep-rooted power of its Islamic clergy. But the poor state of Iran’s economy is also a factor driving the protests. The United States and European Union have imposed further sanctions on Tehran for its crackdown on the demonstrators.

