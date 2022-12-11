Biden aims to narrow trust gap with US-Africa leaders summit
By AAMER MADHANI, FARAI MUTSAKA add MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to play host to dozens of African leaders in Washington this week as the White House looks to narrow a gaping trust gap with Africa. It’s a gap that’s grown wider with years of frustration about the U.S. commitment to the continent. In the lead-up to the three-day summit that begins Tuesday, U.S. officials have tried to play down their growing concern about the clout of Beijing and Moscow in Africa. Biden administration officials are trying to put the focus on their efforts to improve cooperation with Africa’s leaders. The summit will be the biggest international gathering in Washington since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.