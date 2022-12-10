Manitou Springs Christmas Parade returns to the downtown area for the 7th year

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 7th annual Manitou Springs Christmas parade returns to the downtown area December 10 at 6 p.m.

The parade is expected to last about an hour, with Santa making an appearance on the last float.

Businesses and restaurants along the parade route encourage attendees to stop in for hot cocoa, a bite to eat, or to browse.

From 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. residents in the area should expect some significant traffic impacts. beginning at the roundabout and ending to El Paso Blvd.

But people can expect slow downs and parking challenges before the parade starts.

The City of Manitou Springs tells residents they can park along Manitou Avenue, but those vehicles won't be able to leave during the parade. The other option is to park at Hiawatha Gardens, which is Manitou's largest parking lot. Either way, those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive early.