Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
New
Published 5:34 PM

Can’d Aid surprises Hartford Public school students with new bikes

<i>WFSB</i><br/>All First and Second Grade students at Wish Museum School received new bicycles for the holidays.
WFSB
WFSB
All First and Second Grade students at Wish Museum School received new bicycles for the holidays.

By KARA SUNDLUN and KRISTINA RUSSO

Click here for updates on this story

    HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — All First and Second Grade students received new bicycles for the holidays.

This took place at Wish Museum School early Friday morning during an assembly.

Representatives from Can’d Aid and Wish staff surprised students with the donation.

Can’d Aid is a national nonprofit that provides access and opportunities for youth to experience music, arts and the outdoors.

To help make the surprise happen, more volunteers spent Thursday night building about 100 bikes!

“We’re here donating 100 bikes to this so every student gets a bike,” said Jeff Lenosky.

There was also a live demonstration by professional mountain biker Jeff Lenosky who teaches students about the bikes and provides some tips and tricks to stay active.

This event was a great way to give back to communities in need.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content