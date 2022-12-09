Fire breaks at landmark Istanbul hotel; no injuries reported

ISTANBUL (AP) — News reports in Turkey say a fire has broken out at a luxury hotel located on the grounds of a former Ottoman palace. There were no immediate reports of any injuries. Private broadcaster NTV reported the fire broke out Friday on the fourth floor of the Ciragan Palace Hotel, covering the building in thick smoke. Guests and employees at the hotel were evacuated, the report said. Several ambulances were called to the hotel, located on the shores of the Bosporus. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

