Colorado evaluating the way child abuse is reported across the state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The way child abuse is reported in Colorado could change. A newly formed task force is looking to overhaul the system. The task force was created in part because of high-profile cases where kids have died.

According to our news partners in Denver, some of the biggest takeaways so far is that there's confusion among the people required to report abuse on when to call and who to call.

The state identified 41 mandatory reporters including doctors, nurses, teachers, and even nutritionists.

The task force is wanting to define types of abuse and clarify the rules and responsibilities for mandatory reporters.

One of the other findings, families of color are reported on more often in cases where it's not warranted.

The child protection ombudsman tells 9News that reporting tends to focus on black and brown families as well as under-resourced communities. Children of color are three times more likely to be removed from their homes than their white counterparts.

The task force says the definition of neglect is causing issues and that poverty and neglect are being combined.

"So a family who may not be able to provide housing or food for their children aren't necessarily abusive families. But they do need services. Unfortunately the way the law works right now you are getting all those families in the mix. Those that are accused of physical abuse. But those who also may just be in need of services to support their system," said Stephanie Viallfuerte, the Child Protection Ombudsman.

The task force is set to meet 13 times in the next two years. In January of 2025, they'll report their findings and recommendations to the general assembly, the Governor's Office, and the Colorado Department of Human Services.