Bondsman arrested on murder charge following altercation in Alamosa

ALAMOSA, Colo.(KRDO) -- A Costilla County resident who was working as a bondsman in Alamosa has been arrested on multiple charges following an altercation that resulted in the death of an Alamosa resident.

According to the Alamosa Police Department (APD), two bondsmen entered an Alamosa residence on Thursday looking for Phil Lucero, who had an active warrant out of Alamosa County. After entering the residence, a struggle ensued and Lucero was shot. One of the bondsmen was also shot.

APD said Lucero died a short time later at a local emergency room. The bondsman who was shot, identified as David Heinstein, was flown to a Front Range hospital and is in stable condition.

The bondsman who allegedly fire the shots was identified as 29-year-old Robert Thrash. The APD said Thrash was booked into the Alamosa County Detention Center on the charges of second-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

The APD said they are working closely with the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office with this active homicide investigation and additional charges may be filed as more information is gathered.